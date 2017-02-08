Porthole’s 5 Faves

Cruiser Friendly, Kid Approved!

Five favorite onboard activities for children

Today is Take Your Child to Work Day and mom is insisting it is not just a day off for us. So she assigned me (age 11) and my sister Jenna (age 7) to work together and write a blog about what we love about cruising. I’m doing this by myself, but I couldn’t really do it without my editor mom, Jodi, who’s been at Porthole Cruise Magazine since before I was born.

I’m lucky that I have been on so many cruises. I must say that there are many activities that I think stand out and I really like. Every kid likes fun things that entertain them. Here are our five faves.

SkyRide

I like the SkyRide on Carnival Vista. It was a fun, new experience. It’s cool because you get to pedal around and almost off the side of the ship. You really get to have a good view of the ocean and can smell the fresh air.

— Michelle





Kids Club

I liked MSC Cruises’ Kids Club because it’s fun and you get to try new things. They take you to dinner at the buffet so the parents can go do things like eat at the dining room. The buffet was so good. I tried popcorn shrimp and loved it. We also loved the waterslide on MSC Divina and our parents were pretty patient as we rode it, like, a million times.



— Michelle and Jenna

Water Show

I liked the water show on Royal Caribbean. It was very interesting and cool. There are divers and cool tricks. There are also cool costumes. If you want to get wet, then sit in the front in the splash zone — you will love it.

— Michelle and Jenna

Flowrider

I also really liked the Flowrider on Oasis of the Seas. It’s cool because you get the feeling like you’re surfing. (Don’t worry they will help you out.) And even if you can’t get it, it’s actually pretty fun to wipe out. I would know.

— Michelle





Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

I liked the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique on Disney Dream. They did hairstyling, make up, and more. I even got my very own fairy godmother in training. It was the best makeover ever. I looked beautiful.

— Michelle