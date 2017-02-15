5 Fave Media-Themed Cruises

Porthole’s 5 Faves

For years, the editors of Porthole Cruise Magazine have daydreamed about chartering a ship, inviting all of our loyal readers and friends on board, and showing the world how cruising should be done! Unfortunately, the closest we’ve gotten to convincing the boss to sign off on this dream is being allowed editorial space to write about our favorite cruises. (Haven’t you always wondered why so many refer to the annual New Kids on the Block Cruise as “The Unofficial Porthole Cruise”?)

So until our Porthole Theme Cruise ship sails, see how a number of other publications have carved out a cruise for themselves and their loyal readers:

O, The Oprah Magazine

Holland America Line’s ms Eurodam

Seattle roundtrip to Juneau, Glacier Bay, Sitka, Ketchikan, and Victoria; July 15–22, 2017

Oprah, Eurodam — Eurodam, Oprah! Just announced last week, the partnership between HAL and O will result in a handful of O, The Oprah Magazine Adventure of Your Life Cruises over the next two years bringing one of the most renowned lifestyle brands to some of the most unique cruise destinations. During its inaugural Alaska voyage this summer, cruisers will have the opportunity to go behind the editorial scenes with Editor-in-Chief Lucy Kaylin and Editor-at-Large Gayle King; get first-hand style expertise from Creative Director Adam Glassman; participate in book club and meditation gatherings; and possibly even meet, greet, and eat with Oprah Winfrey herself at an exclusive Pinnacle Grill dinner.





Coastal Living

Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony

Mediterranean ports from Lisbon to Rome; October 21–November 4, 2017

Celebrating 20 years as the authority on North America’s shorelines and all the unique communities, culture, and accouterments that make them up, Coastal Living is marking this anniversary along a whole different coast. Starting with a Coastal toast at a sail away party and continuing with onboard Q&As and seminars — including photographer Jad Davenport’s “Capture the Coast” class that will cover framing, printing, editing, filter-selecting, and social-media-posting — the Coastal Living 20th Anniversary Cruise will feature editor-led excursions in ports in Spain, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy.

New York Times

Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2

Transatlantic (New York to Southampton); December 8–15, 2017

New York Times’ Times Journeys program has taken culturally curious Gray Lady readers to wonders the world over since its launch in 2012. This year, cruisers can embark on adventures that showcase evolution in the Galapagos, contemporary culture in Cuba, and the fascinating flora in Holland. But no cruise journey screams New York Times quite like this winter’s “A Transatlantic Crossing with the Times Crossword” cruise. Puzzle producers, lauded linguists, and even the Puzzle Editor/Puzzle Master Will Shortz himself will lead tournaments, lectures, cocktail parties, and absolute enigmatic immersion.

National Review

Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2

Transatlantic (Southampton to New York); August 31–September 7, 2017

National Review — while certainly not your uncle’s main outlet for right-leaning content to read, share, or retweet — has been the conservative “journal of opinion” since founder William F. Buckley Jr. made a name for it during the civil rights movement. According to the National Review Cruise website, those wanting to experience “seven full days and nights of revelry and scintillating discussion of the conservative movement” can join National Review editors and contributors this summer on its 39th voyage at sea: a transatlantic crossing aboard Queen Mary 2 which, according to organizers, could very well boast nearly 30 percent single cruisers!

Guest speakers include the president of the Pacific Research Institute, Sally Pipes; roving correspondent of National Review, Kevin Williamson; editor-at-large for National Review Online and nationally syndicated columnist, Kathryn Jean Lopez; the founding editor of National Review Online, Senior Editor of National Review, syndicated columnist and Fox News contributor, Jonah Goldberg; founder and president of the Media Research Center, Brent Bozell; and the editor for the Claremont Review of Books, Charles Kesler.

National Geographic

The magazine famous for its up-close and iconic images began National Geographic Expeditions to bring travelers even closer to that action. With National Geographic’s alliance with Lindblad Expeditions, cruisers only experience the most intimate of itineraries; the largest of the fleet’s six ships can only accommodate 148 guests and each voyage is led by hands-on regional experts (often National Geographic photographers). Newly announced trips include Easter Island to Tahiti; Belize and Guatemalan reefs and ruins; and Iceland to West Greenland.

— Rico Bronte