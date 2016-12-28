2017 Editor-in-Chief Awards

Each year, Porthole Cruise Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Bill Panoff, has a tough time picking his favorites from the cruise and travel industry. With so many amazing options that await cruisers, these awards give kudos to those who go above and beyond in terms of service, quality, and memorable moments. Congratulations to this year’s winners!
click the tabs.
Best Specialty Restaurant
Remy (Disney Cruise Line)
Best Bar
District Brew House (Norwegian Escape)
Best Production Show
Starwalker (MSC Cruises)
Best Cruise Director
Gary Hunter (Crystal Cruises)
Best Hotel Director
Klaus Lugmaier (Regional Vice President, Fleet Hotel Operations, Norwegian Cruise Line)
Best Culinary Initiative
Holland America Line’s Culinary Council
Best Onboard Thrill
SkyRide (Carnival Vista)
Best Art Collection
Seven Seas Explorer (Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Best Spa Operator
The Onboard Spa by Steiner
Best WiFi
Royal Caribbean International
Best Interior Design
Tihany Design for Seabourn Encore
Most Anticipated Cruise Line
Virgin Voyages
Best Caribbean Attraction
The Baths (Virgin Gorda)
Best Alaska Attraction
Denali National Park & Preserve
Best Europe Attraction
Grand Canal, Venice
Best Caribbean Hotel
Jade Mountain (St. Lucia)
Best Europe Hotel
The Lanesborough (London)
Best U.S. Hotel
Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Best Caribbean Resort
Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas
Best All-Inclusive Resort
Club Med, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)
Best Ground Transportation Provider
USA Transportation
Best Cruise Souvenir
Tortuga Rum Cakes
Best Caribbean Tour Operator
Cox & Company (St. Lucia)
Best European Tour Operator
Intertrav Corporation, Be Unique (Italy)
Best Safari Tour Operator
Abercrombie & Kent
Best Caribbean Port Agent
Virgin Port Services (St. Thomas)
Best U.S. Port
Miami
Best Canada Port
Vancouver
Best Alaska Port
Ketchikan
Best Europe Port
Barcelona
Best New Cruise Port of Call
Harvest Caye, Belize
Best Caribbean Itineraries
Royal Caribbean International
Best Alaska Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Canada/New England Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Hawaii Itineraries
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Mexican Riviera Itineraries
Carnival Cruise Line
Best Central America Itineraries
Princess Cruises
Best South America Itineraries
Oceania Cruises
Best Northern Europe Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Mediterranean Itineraries
Costa Cruises
Best Asia/Pacific Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best South Pacific Itineraries
Princess Cruises
Best Africa/Middle East Itineraries
MSC Cruises
Best Bermuda Itineraries
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries
Cunard Line
Best Australia/New Zealand Itineraries
P&O Cruises
Best World Cruise Itineraries
Cunard Line
Related Posts
Cruising 2013: A Year in Review
Just as in years past, 2013 brought some great innovations and unique enhancements to the cruise experience. Here’s...
2014 Cruise Trends
As cruise executives let their creative juices flow in terms of finding ways to enhance their product, it brings...
Look for a Wave of Deals
As cruise lines look to kick-start the new year by getting plenty of reservations on the books, the “Wave...
We Love January Cruising
January is a bit of a perfect storm when it comes to Caribbean cruise bargains. You can expect great weather, yet...
Downton Abbey Is Back. Book River Cruises Now.
Vidéo de découverte “Bordeaux River Cruise” from Antoine Favre on Vimeo. The most successful river cruise promotion by far...
Grammys, Award-Winning Musicians, and . . . Cruising?
Something is new in the fresh sea breeze and it has to do with the Grammy Awards. You know,...
Norwegian Epic Heading to Europe Full-Time
With a bunch of innovative features including a complex of cabins for solo travelers and Blue Man Group performing on...
Carnival Shores Up Shore Ex with Guarantee
Looking to increase shore excursion bookings (particularly by first-time cruisers) – and to compete with third-party operators who...
2014 Brings New Ships, Exotic Destinations, says CLIA
The 2014 State of the Cruise Industry forecast from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) predicts a good year...
Star Pride to Debut with ‘Stem-to-Stern’ Design Changes
One of the most anticipated ship redos this year is the transformation of Seabourn Pride into Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride. Operator of...
That’s Entertainment! Aboard MSC Divina
Entertainment Aboard MSC Divina from MSC CRUISES on Vimeo. This week I’m cruising aboard MSC Divina, the newest ship to sail...
Carnival Launches Name-Brand Concerts – For a Fee
Jennifer Hudson, Lady Antebellum, Daughtry, and even such classic rock groups as Foreigner and Chicago, will soon be performing live on Carnival Cruise Lines...