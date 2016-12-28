2017 Editor-in-Chief Awards

Each year, Porthole Cruise Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Bill Panoff, has a tough time picking his favorites from the cruise and travel industry. With so many amazing options that await cruisers, these awards give kudos to those who go above and beyond in terms of service, quality, and memorable moments. Congratulations to this year’s winners!
Best Accommodations
THE HAVEN (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Best Bar
MARTINI BAR & CRUSH (Celebrity Cruises)
Best Dessert
CHOCOLATE MELTING CAKE (Carnival Cruise Line)
Best Production Shows
MSC CRUISES
Best Dining Experience
REMY (Disney Cruise Line)
Best Cruise Director
GARY HUNTER (Crystal Cruises)
Best Cruise Line Chef
MASTER CHEF RUDI SODAMIN (Holland America Line)
Best Onboard Thrill
WALK THE PLANK (Norwegian Cruise Line)
Best Art Collection
BRITANNIA (P&O Cruises)
Best Spa Operator
THE ONBOARD SPA BY STEINER
Best WiFi
ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL
Best New TV Commercial
MSC CRUISES (In the Summertime)
Best New Breakout Ship
VIKING STAR (Viking Ocean Cruises)
Most Groundbreaking Cruise Company
CRYSTAL CRUISES
Best Onboard Activities
Royal Caribbean International
Best Way to See Alaska
TEMSCO AIR GLACIER HELICOPTER TOUR
Best Alaska Shore Excursion
WHITE PASS & YUKON ROUTE RAILROAD
Best New Caribbean Attraction
THE LOST MAYAN KINGDOM WATER PARK (Costa Maya)
Best South Florida Shore Excursion
JUNGLE QUEEN RIVERBOAT (Fort Lauderdale)
Best Europe Luxury Hotel
THE LANESBOROUGH HOTEL
Best Caribbean Luxury Hotel
JADE MOUNTAIN, ST. LUCIA
Best Caribbean Family Resort
ATLANTIS, PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS
Best All-Inclusive Resorts
SANDALS RESORTS
Best New Florida Hotel
MARGARITAVILLE HOLLYWOOD BEACH RESORT
Best Cruise and Resort Stay
GRAND CELEBRATION
Best Hotel Cruise Collection
SONESTA
Best Worldwide Hotels
STARWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS
Best Limo Service
USA TRANSPORTATION
Best Cruise Souvenir
TORTUGA RUM CAKES
Best Caribbean Tour Operator
CHUKKA CARIBBEAN ADVENTURES
Best Safari Tour Operator
ABERCROMBIE & KENT
Best Port Agency/Tour Operator
COX & COMPANY, ST. LUCIA
Best U.S. Homeport
PORT EVERGLADES (Fort Lauderdale)
Friendliest Homeport
NEW ORLEANS
Best-Kept-Secret Port
SAN FRANCISCO
Most Exciting New Cruise Port
TORTOLA PIER PARK
Best Canada Port
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA
Best Alaska Port
SKAGWAY
Best Europe Port
MONTE CARLO
Best River Cruise Port
AMSTERDAM
Best Caribbean Island
ST. MARTIN/ST. MAARTEN
Best Caribbean Itineraries
Royal Caribbean International
Best Alaska Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Canada/New England Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Hawaii Itineraries
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Mexican Riviera Itineraries
Carnival Cruise Line
Best Central America Itineraries
Princess Cruises
Best South America Itineraries
Oceania Cruises
Best Northern Europe Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best Mediterranean Itineraries
Costa Cruises
Best Asia/Pacific Itineraries
Holland America Line
Best South Pacific Itineraries
Princess Cruises
Best Africa/Middle East Itineraries
MSC Cruises
Best Bermuda Itineraries
Norwegian Cruise Line
Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries
Cunard Line
Best Australia/New Zealand Itineraries
P&O Cruises
Best World Cruise Itineraries
Cunard Line
