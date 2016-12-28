2017 Editor-in-Chief Awards

2017 Editor-in-Chief Awards
2017 Editor-in-Chief Awards
Posted by on December 28, 2016 in Issue Excerpts, January/February 2017
0 Comments
unnamed-1

Each year, Porthole Cruise Magazine’s editor-in-chief, Bill Panoff, has a tough time picking his favorites from the cruise and travel industry. With so many amazing options that await cruisers, these awards give kudos to those who go above and beyond in terms of service, quality, and memorable moments. Congratulations to this year’s winners!

To view more,
click the tabs.

Best Accommodations

THE HAVEN (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Best Bar

MARTINI BAR & CRUSH (Celebrity Cruises)

Best Dessert

CHOCOLATE MELTING CAKE (Carnival Cruise Line)

Best Production Shows

MSC CRUISES

Best Dining Experience

REMY (Disney Cruise Line)

Best Cruise Director

GARY HUNTER (Crystal Cruises)

Best Cruise Line Chef

MASTER CHEF RUDI SODAMIN (Holland America Line)

Best Onboard Thrill

WALK THE PLANK (Norwegian Cruise Line)

Best Art Collection

BRITANNIA (P&O Cruises)

Best Spa Operator

THE ONBOARD SPA BY STEINER

Best WiFi

ROYAL CARIBBEAN INTERNATIONAL

Best New TV Commercial

MSC CRUISES (In the Summertime)

Best New Breakout Ship

VIKING STAR (Viking Ocean Cruises)

Most Groundbreaking Cruise Company

CRYSTAL CRUISES

Best Onboard Activities

Royal Caribbean International

Best Way to See Alaska

TEMSCO AIR GLACIER HELICOPTER TOUR

Best Alaska Shore Excursion

WHITE PASS & YUKON ROUTE RAILROAD

Best New Caribbean Attraction

THE LOST MAYAN KINGDOM WATER PARK (Costa Maya)

Best South Florida Shore Excursion

JUNGLE QUEEN RIVERBOAT (Fort Lauderdale)

Best Europe Luxury Hotel

THE LANESBOROUGH HOTEL

Best Caribbean Luxury Hotel

JADE MOUNTAIN, ST. LUCIA

Best Caribbean Family Resort

ATLANTIS, PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS

Best All-Inclusive Resorts

SANDALS RESORTS

Best New Florida Hotel

MARGARITAVILLE HOLLYWOOD BEACH RESORT

Best Cruise and Resort Stay

GRAND CELEBRATION

Best Hotel Cruise Collection

SONESTA

Best Worldwide Hotels

STARWOOD HOTELS & RESORTS

Best Limo Service

USA TRANSPORTATION

Best Cruise Souvenir

TORTUGA RUM CAKES

Best Caribbean Tour Operator

CHUKKA CARIBBEAN ADVENTURES

Best Safari Tour Operator

ABERCROMBIE & KENT

Best Port Agency/Tour Operator

COX & COMPANY, ST. LUCIA

Best U.S. Homeport

PORT EVERGLADES (Fort Lauderdale)

Friendliest Homeport

NEW ORLEANS

Best-Kept-Secret Port

SAN FRANCISCO

Most Exciting New Cruise Port

TORTOLA PIER PARK

Best Canada Port

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA

Best Alaska Port

SKAGWAY

Best Europe Port

MONTE CARLO

Best River Cruise Port

AMSTERDAM

Best Caribbean Island

ST. MARTIN/ST. MAARTEN

Best Caribbean Itineraries

Royal Caribbean International

Best Alaska Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Canada/New England Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Hawaii Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Mexican Riviera Itineraries

Carnival Cruise Line

Best Central America Itineraries

Princess Cruises

Best South America Itineraries

Oceania Cruises

Best Northern Europe Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best Mediterranean Itineraries

Costa Cruises

Best Asia/Pacific Itineraries

Holland America Line

Best South Pacific Itineraries

Princess Cruises

Best Africa/Middle East Itineraries

MSC Cruises

Best Bermuda Itineraries

Norwegian Cruise Line

Best Trans-Atlantic Itineraries

Cunard Line

Best Australia/New Zealand Itineraries

P&O Cruises

Best World Cruise Itineraries

Cunard Line

Porthole_subscription_offer

Related Posts

Porthole Cruise Magazine
Whether you're a first-time or an experienced cruiser, the pages of Porthole Cruise Magazine will answer your questions, entice your senses, and inspire your next cruise. Featuring ship reviews, destination highlights, and stories and photography from cruises around the world, Porthole is available in both print and digital versions. Click here to subscribe.

Related Articles

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.